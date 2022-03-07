LSUA announces Mulder Scholar finalists

The following was released to us by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Louisiana State University of Alexandria celebrated the finalists for the Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship with a dinner held on the LSUA campus on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The five finalists were selected from over 30 applicants and spent the earlier part of Saturday in a series of day-long interviews with the chancellor, a representative from their respective academic department, and the scholarship committee.

Each of the finalists is an incoming freshman for the fall 2022 semester. One full-ride scholarship will be awarded. The winner will be announced in the coming weeks.

The finalists include Emily Atwood (undeclared major from Bolton High School), Ashlyn Dugan (psychology major from Grant High School), Ji’Bril Harris (psychology major from Country Day University Academy), Camorie Lewis (psychology major from Helen Cox High School in Gretna, LA) and Makenzie Mulberry (pre-vet major from Tioga High School).

Howard and Eloise Mulder were staunch supporters of LSUA. Both were founding members of the LSUA Foundation and served the Board of Directors for eight years. In 2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to anyone by the University.

“[The Mulders] were two of the nicest people you will ever meet. They treated everyone with respect and were unbelievably generous. They knew what LSUA meant to the community and wanted to make sure students in Central Louisiana have every opportunity to be the best they could be. Their impact will be felt as long as the University is here, and that will be a long time,” said Charlie Weems, LSUA Foundation Board member and long-time friend of the Mulders.

The student receiving the scholarship will be known as a Mulder Scholar, and the award will cover the full cost of a semester’s tuition, fees, books, on-campus housing, and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will be awarded to the student throughout their academic career at LSUA, not to exceed more than eight consecutive semesters.

This is the fourth year this scholarship has been awarded. It is made possible by the generous donation made to LSUA from the Mulder estate.

“This is such an exciting night for LSUA and the LSUA Foundation,” said Melinda Anderson, former Executive Director of the LSUA Foundation. “This event is so special because, not only does it honor outstanding academic students, it continues the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Mulder.”

