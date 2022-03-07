LSUA Generals aiming for bounce-back performance in NAIA Tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The last time the LSUA Generals took the floor, it was one of the toughest defeats in school history losing by 50 points to rival LSUS in the RRAC Tournament.

However, LSUA (20-6) received the chance to continue their season earning an automatic bid in the NAIA Tournament.

The Generals will take on the 10th rank University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in the first round.

Head Coach Larry Cordaro says he is happy to get another chance to get that bad taste out of his mouth.

“We lost the last time we took the floor,” said Generals’ Head Coach Larry Cordaro who is looking ahead to taking the floor again. “Now, what are we going to do to offset that will be our grit, our determination and our attitude. “This is why we recruit these student-athletes to LSUA.”

The Generals will get to start their quest for a national championship in their own backyard playing at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. Tip-off against Science & Arts will be Friday, March 11.

