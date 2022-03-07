Advertisement

Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on University Parkway

(KBTX)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a shooting happened Friday evening on University Parkway.

NPD said they responded to a shooting on March 4 around 6:37 p.m. around the 3000 block of University Parkway. NPSO and the University Police Department also responded to the area. Officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunfire wounds. The victim was airlifted to a Rapides Parish hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

According to witnesses, one person was nearly hit by a car in a business parking lot. Both people involved started an argument that led to a physical altercation inside the store and in the parking lot. Shortly after, one person went to his vehicle and took out a firearm. Both people exchanged gunfire at this point.

Natchitoches Police are still investigating.

If you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Kyle Rabalais
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Pineville burglary
Boyce, Louisiana
Audit report showed 10 findings in Town of Boyce; summary blames ‘dysfunctional nature of accounting practices’

Latest News

GPSO deputy chosen for Heart of Law Enforcement Award
Largest infrastructure investment passes in Pineville
The Pineville City Council approves the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history...
Largest infrastructure investment passes in Pineville
Avoyelles Parish Police Jury adding two taxes to November ballot for solid waste management program
The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury is looking ahead to the November 2022 election, hoping to pass...
Avoyelles Parish Police Jury adding two taxes to November ballot for solid waste management program