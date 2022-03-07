Advertisement

Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun

Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the face after he tried to show her how to use the gun.(Lucas County Detention Center)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police say a 30-year-old man had to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the face while he struggled with his girlfriend over a gun Friday night.

WTVG obtained a Toledo police report stating Christopher Antron Scott Jr. was trying to show his girlfriend, 36-year-old Anna Sigarroa, how to use a handgun while at home.

The report states Sigarroa had recently purchased the firearm.

Sigarroa told police she wanted Scott to put the weapon down because he wasn’t allowed to be around guns due to a prior felony conviction.

When Scott refused, police said Sigarroa tried to take the gun away, and the struggle led to the gun going off and Scott being shot in the mouth.

Sigarroa was booked into Lucas County Jail and was charged with felonious assault.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
police lights
Former La. fire chief charged with stealing $40k in dept. funds
David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Arthur James Berger, Stephon Magee, Kelton Johnson and John David Dorsey.
3 from Bogalusa, 1 from Pineville arrested in narcotics busts

Latest News

VPSO needs help identifying these individuals.
VPSO seeks help identifying trespassers
A 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup stolen from Rosepine High School.
VPSO searching for truck stolen at Rosepine High School
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
With an app called Sniffspot, you can rent out your backyard to other people’s dogs.
Need side money? Rent out your yard to dogs with this app
Hannah Barker trial delayed until June 6