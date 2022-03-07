Advertisement

Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport woman was killed in a crash on Hwy 105 on Sunday in Avoyelles Parish.

Louisiana State Police said Sherry D. Franklin, 28, was driving a 2011 BMW 335 south on Hwy 105. Around 8:10 p.m., she traveled off the road and hit a tree.

Franklin was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and pronounced dead.

