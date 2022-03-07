Advertisement

Toledo Bend drowning victim identified

It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in their 50s from Lake Charles were boating to the Pirates Cove area from the Texas side of Toledo Bend where the incident occurred.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State authorities have identified the victim of a fatal boating accident on Toledo Bend Reservoir on March 4.

Two men were in a 20-foot boat that sunk when it was swamped by waves caused by high winds, according to Adam Einck, spokesman for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The accident was reported around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

The body of Lake Charles man Alfred D. Jackson, 52, was recovered from Toledo Bend around 6 p.m. that evening, Einck said.

Both men where wearing personal flotation devices, Einck said. The other man survived and was airlifted to a Shreveport Hospital with severe hypothermia, Einck said.

The survivor was found clinging to a tree stump, according to previous reports.

Jackson’s body was turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, which will determine an official cause of death, Einck said.

