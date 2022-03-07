Advertisement

Lockdowns lifted after Georgia kidnapping suspect arrested in Slidell

A kidnapping suspect out of Georgia was arrested Monday morning in Slidell.
A kidnapping suspect out of Georgia was arrested Monday morning in Slidell.(SPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two Northshore high schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning (March 7) as authorities led a manhunt for a kidnapping suspect from Georgia spotted on the loose in Slidell.

Northshore High School and Pope John Paul II Catholic High School were locked down as a precaution, the Slidell Police Department said.

Slidell police and deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were searching for 35-year-old Jimmy Graham, who is wanted on a kidnapping allegation from Georgia. Graham allegedly fled from a Slidell police officer who attempted a traffic stop of his vehicle around 7 a.m. on the East I-10 Service Road near Fremaux Avenue.

Authorities were searching an area bounded by the Walmart on Natchez Drive, Fremaux Avenue, I-10, and the Kingspoint areas, according to a social media post by Slidell Police.

Graham was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

🚨Kidnapping Suspect IN-CUSTODY🚨 Jimmy Graham, wanted for kidnapping out of Georgia, is in-custody! Thanks to LSP, Homeland Security and STPSO for their assistance this morning.

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Monday, March 7, 2022

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
police lights
Former La. fire chief charged with stealing $40k in dept. funds
Arthur James Berger, Stephon Magee, Kelton Johnson and John David Dorsey.
3 from Bogalusa, 1 from Pineville arrested in narcotics busts
Rapides Parish Families in Need of Services teamed up with Alexandria Middle Magnet School to...
‘Making Men March’ event supports Cenla youth
Hayden Kane Powell and Casey Lee Ellison
Pineville man arrested in vehicle burglary investigation, another wanted

Latest News

David Gullatt
Former dean at LA Tech arrested for obscenity and possession of drugs
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Boyce, Louisiana
Audit report showed 10 findings in Town of Boyce; summary blames ‘dysfunctional nature of accounting practices’
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Poland Jr. High School!
LUNCH KIDS-3/7/2022