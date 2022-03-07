Lockdowns lifted after Georgia kidnapping suspect arrested in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two Northshore high schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning (March 7) as authorities led a manhunt for a kidnapping suspect from Georgia spotted on the loose in Slidell.
Northshore High School and Pope John Paul II Catholic High School were locked down as a precaution, the Slidell Police Department said.
Slidell police and deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were searching for 35-year-old Jimmy Graham, who is wanted on a kidnapping allegation from Georgia. Graham allegedly fled from a Slidell police officer who attempted a traffic stop of his vehicle around 7 a.m. on the East I-10 Service Road near Fremaux Avenue.
Authorities were searching an area bounded by the Walmart on Natchez Drive, Fremaux Avenue, I-10, and the Kingspoint areas, according to a social media post by Slidell Police.
Graham was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.