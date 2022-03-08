Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 wanted in Pineville burglary

Kyle Rabalais
Kyle Rabalais(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is still searching for a second suspect who fled on Monday during an investigation into a burglary in the 100 block of Wayne Street.

The burglary call came in around 12:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. When police got to the scene, two white males fled, one running away and the other driving off in a gray Chevrolet pick-up truck. Officers pursued the driver down Bragg Street on Louisiana Hwy 107 to Louisiana Hwy 454 in Ruby to the closed bridge.

At the bridge, the driver of the truck, identified as Kyle Rabalais, 27, of Alexandria, hit a Pineville Police Officer. Officers then disabled the truck by gunfire. Rabalais was not hit. We’re told the officer who was hit was treated and released.

After a brief chase, Rabalais was captured and booked for aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated burglary and criminal conspiracy.

The search for the second suspect continues. If you have any information on this investigation or the second suspect, please contact Pineville Police.

