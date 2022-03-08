Alexandria Farmers Market seeking more vendors

The following has been provided by the Alexandria Farmers Market:

Louisiana Central is seeking more vendors to sell a variety of fruits, vegetables and other locally grown specialty items at the Alexandria Farmers Market, which has grown steadily since opening seven years ago.

The market at 2727 Jackson Street, Alexandria, saw a record attendance in 2021 and continues to grow. In 2021 alone, over 14,000 people visited the market, buying fresh food and items from over 30 vendors. It is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. and is operated by Louisiana Central.

To support the anticipated growth in 2022, the market is looking for more vendors to sell the following items:

Fresh fruits and vegetables, especially produce beyond the common yield of tomatoes, cucumbers and summer squash.

Yeast breads and baked goods, such as French or Italian loafs, croissants and sandwich bread.

Savory baked goods like bagels and rolls.

Cheese made with milk from a Louisiana dairy farm.

Pastured pork with high-quality retail/branded labeling.

Poultry with high-quality retail/branded labeling.

Seafood with high-quality retail packaging.

Honey (full product line).

The Alexandria Farmers Market is a weekly gathering that connects the community of Alexandria with the farmers, ranchers and agricultural artisans of Central Louisiana. This connection strives to improve the physical, social and economic well-being of the region by providing access to fresh, healthy, local food for residents; fostering community relationships; and serving as a business incubator for growers and producers.

“In 2021 we were thrilled to welcome five farmers into our vendor family. Our vendor base is growing, and that comes hand in hand with the support of our community every Tuesday,” said Audrey Kolde, Alexandria Farmers Market Manager.

Incentive programs help market shoppers stretch their dollars and help vendors increase their sales. Thanks to grants and sponsorships, children get $5 to spend on fruits and vegetables each market visit, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars are matched up to $20 a visit, and market visitors who use up their Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupon books get an extra $25 to shop. Last year alone, kids spent $8,293 on fresh produce with their $5 tokens and SNAP customers spent an extra $25,000 under the match program.

On any given Tuesday, the market will feature kids’ corners, cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs, yoga sessions, face paintings and seasonal events. “It is more about the food and the community with every passing year,” Kolde said.

Potential vendors can get information about requirements and regulations, vendor fees and the application process on the Louisiana Central website: www.Louisiana-central.com/AFM

Acceptance to the market is not guaranteed. The Alexandria Farmers market prioritizes year-round vendors who produce and grow their own items. Applicants who sell value-added products are favorably reviewed when the products are made with Louisiana grown, harvested, raised or produced ingredients.

“The market supports local farmers and producers by creating opportunities for them to sell their fruits, vegetables and other homegrown items, and local residents benefit by having fresh, healthy food to purchase in one location,” said Bahia Nightengale, Louisiana Central’s Executive Director for Farm and Food. “We are beyond pleased with the market’s steady growth, and can’t wait to see it grow even further in 2022.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.