Alexandria sex offender arrested in criminal sexual conduct investigation

Nelson Lee Johnson
Nelson Lee Johnson(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A tier 1 registered sex offender from Alexandria has been accused of sexual battery to a juvenile.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Nelson Lee Johnson, 73, was charged with failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator and sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old.

RPSO said they received a complaint on March 3, 2022, and from their investigation, collaborating with the Children’s Advocacy Center and St. Francis Cabrini Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, they pinpointed Johnson as a suspect. They said he was currently not in compliance with the terms of his registration.

On March 4, 2022, Nelson was taken into custody without incident, placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, being held on a $310,000 bond.

