ASH’s Noah Jonker commits to LSU-Shreveport

Noah Jonker
Noah Jonker (22)(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH’s senior forward Noah Jonker has announced that he has committed to play at the next level at LSU-Shreveport.

Jonker made that announcement official on Twitter.

The former ACA Athlete of the Week has been one of the most versatile power forwards in the state of Louisiana averaging over 16 points and six rebounds per game in his senior year for the Trojans.

Jonker will be joining the LSUS program that has made it to the National Tournament for 18 straight years.

