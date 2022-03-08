Bunkie PD opens Training and Awareness Center

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Located in the same building as the Office of Motor Vehicles in Bunkie, the Bunkie Police Department Training and Awareness Center was put to use for the first time on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The Training and Awareness Center was made for hosting classes and training programs for law enforcement. On Tuesday morning, Bunkie PD and the Attorney General’s Office hosted a law enforcement program concerning domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking. In the future, programs will be hosted for the public as well.

“What we’re going to do is work into where we can do awareness for the public where we will have several meetings a year, on gang violence, what to look for and ask the public for assistance in trying to bring the crime rates down because without the public we cannot do our jobs efficiently,” said Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson.

A representative from the Attorney General’s Office said these programs are important for more rural communities.

“The attorney general is passionate about bringing the training to the more rural areas, some of the officers or the chiefs or the sheriffs may not be able to send their officers to (training programs) statewide, so we will bring the training to them,” said Wanjennia Atkins, a Domestic Violence Coordinator with the Attorney General’s Office.

Chief Ferguson is hopeful the Bunkie Police Department Training and Awareness Center will also become home to support organizations like Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteers to better serve people in the community.

“We’re trying to get hooked up with suicide preventions with teens, and also trying to get hooked up with CASA to be able to offer people services here instead of them trying to find a ride to Alexandria,” said Chief Ferguson.

