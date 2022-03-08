Advertisement

GPSO deputy chosen for Heart of Law Enforcement Award

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Hemphill being presented his Heart of Law Enforcement Award...
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Hemphill being presented his Heart of Law Enforcement Award by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser in Baton Rouge, La. on March 8, 2022.(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Hemphill was chosen as a Heart of Law Enforcement Award recipient. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser presented the award to Hemphill on March 8, 2022, during a special ceremony in Baton Rouge.

GPSO said Hemphill had been dispatched to a report of a suspicious person. When he located this person, he discovered that the individual was down on his luck and trying to get to north Louisiana.

Hemphill was unable to contact anyone that was able to get him that night, and there are no shelters in Grant Parish and no businesses that are open 24 hours. So, Hemphill found the man a safe place to sleep for the night and used his own money to buy blankets from a local store for the man to have.

GPSO said Hemphill did not mention any of this, but another deputy that responded to the call saw his actions and reported the selfless action.

