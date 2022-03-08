Advertisement

La. Dept. of Insurance tries to recruit new insurance companies ahead of hurricane season

FILE - A view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station. | Photo Date: 9/1/2019
FILE - A view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station. | Photo Date: 9/1/2019(Source: NASA via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance held a conference 10 weeks before hurricane season starts to recruit new companies to join the state’s market.

More companies writing insurance policies for homeowners and businesses, in theory, should provide competition and result in lower rates, according to officials.

LDI is also urging Louisiana residents to review their policies and seek information at ldi.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Boyce, Louisiana
Audit report showed 10 findings in Town of Boyce; summary blames ‘dysfunctional nature of accounting practices’
Kyle Rabalais
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Pineville burglary

Latest News

The man who was in charge of Louisiana State Police when Ronald Greene died in trooper custody...
New special committee has its 1st meeting about Ronald Greene’s death
Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital receives Birth Ready Designation
Bunkie PD opens Training and Awareness Center
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Hemphill being presented his Heart of Law Enforcement Award...
GPSO deputy chosen for Heart of Law Enforcement Award
Nelson Lee Johnson
Alexandria sex offender arrested in criminal sexual conduct investigation