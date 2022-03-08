Advertisement

LSBA asks for $1,500 pay raise for teachers

The Louisiana Association of School Boards said a salary increase is one way to keep good...
The Louisiana Association of School Boards said a salary increase is one way to keep good teachers and attract new ones.(Source: Pexels / Pixabay via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana School Boards Association is asking the Louisiana Legislature for a $1,500 pay raise for teachers.

The group cited a teacher shortage and the loss of teachers to higher-paying industry jobs as the reason for the request. LSBA also said a salary increase is one way to keep good teachers and attract new ones.

RELATED STORIES
68-year-old comes out of retirement to help with teacher shortage
Ascension Parish schools seek more teachers
Fewer people pursuing careers in education does not help Louisiana’s teacher shortage, experts say
Louisiana’s classroom teacher shortage is growing worse, report says

First Lady Donna Edwards addressed school board members from across the state at LSBA’s 84th Annual Convention in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Boyce, Louisiana
Audit report showed 10 findings in Town of Boyce; summary blames ‘dysfunctional nature of accounting practices’
Kyle Rabalais
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Pineville burglary