NSU Engineering Tech Dept. will host Internship & Career Fair

(Source: Leah Jackson / NSU)
By Leah Jackson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The following was released by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology will host Internship and Career Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 10 in Williamson Hall, Room 112.

Students who attend can find out which companies are hiring and network with prospective employers. The event is being presented based on requests from local and regional industry partners and will include on-site interviews for internships and career opportunities.

For more information, contact Dr. Jafar Al-Sharab, head of the Department of Engineering Technology, at jafar@nsula.edu.

