Officers across La. honored with ‘Heart of Law Enforcement’ awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana law enforcement officers who were nominated by their agencies or the public to receive a “Heart of Law Enforcement” award were honored at a special ceremony and luncheon on Tuesday, March 8.

Fifteen officers from across the state are being recognized for acts of kindness they performed outside the scope of their normal duties during the 2021 calendar year.

Officers from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police - Troop L, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, and St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office were honored at the ceremony.

The keynote speaker was actor John Schneider.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.