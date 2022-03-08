Pineville City Council to address major infrastructure needs in the city

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville City Council will have the chance to address some major infrastructure needs in the city this evening.

The council will vote to approve spending nearly $28,000,000 on various projects throughout the city.

These projects will focus on street repairs, sewage system improvements and demolitions. Only $600,000 from local funds will be used for these projects - with most of the money being spent on citywide street overlay improvements.

Dylan Domangue is at the meeting and will have more on the impact these projects will have updates later this evening.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.