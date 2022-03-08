Advertisement

Pineville City Council to address major infrastructure needs in the city

FILE - The welcome sign for the City of Pineville, La.
FILE - The welcome sign for the City of Pineville, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville City Council will have the chance to address some major infrastructure needs in the city this evening.

The council will vote to approve spending nearly $28,000,000 on various projects throughout the city.

These projects will focus on street repairs, sewage system improvements and demolitions. Only $600,000 from local funds will be used for these projects - with most of the money being spent on citywide street overlay improvements.

Dylan Domangue is at the meeting and will have more on the impact these projects will have updates later this evening.

