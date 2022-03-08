Pineville man accused of molesting a juvenile

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of molesting a juvenile.

Eric Butts, 73, has been charged with four counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said they received an initial complaint on February 9, 2022. Their Special Victims Unit worked with the Children’s Advocacy Center to determine Butts as a suspect.

On March 4, 2022, Butts was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, being held on a $300,000 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact RPSO’s Special Victims Unit at 318-473-6727.

