Advertisement

Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital receives Birth Ready Designation

Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital has received Louisiana’s Birth Ready Designation by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital has received Louisiana’s Birth Ready Designation by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC).

This designation was created in an effort to recognize participating facilities and to create a system of sustained evidence-based change. Hospitals that receive the designation are known for consistent, thoughtful healthcare improvement work.

The Birth Ready Designation also celebrates improved perinatal outcomes and safe, equitable and dignified birth for all birthing persons.

Each designation level includes five areas of requirement: participation in collaborative learning; health disparity and patient partnership; policies and procedures; structures and education; and outcomes and process measures.

“We have been working for years with the LaPQC to implement evidence-based practices,” said Julie Fontenot, RNC-OB, CPPS, Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital Administrative Director. “We’ve addressed common issues surrounding maternal health and continually promote birthing options in the best interest of mother and child. We are proud to receive this designation and proud of our team for providing the best evidence-based medicine for families in our community.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Boyce, Louisiana
Audit report showed 10 findings in Town of Boyce; summary blames ‘dysfunctional nature of accounting practices’
Kyle Rabalais
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Pineville burglary

Latest News

Person with diabetes checking their blood sugar. | Photo Date: 2018
Changing insulin prices a part of larger conversation around prescription drug costs
A image of a stethoscope.
Racial disparities in health outcomes, STI’s on the rise in Louisiana
Office of Public Health hosts Health Disparities Forum
Louisiana Department of Health hosting State Health Improvement Plan Virtual Regional Meeting