Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital receives Birth Ready Designation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital has received Louisiana’s Birth Ready Designation by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC).

This designation was created in an effort to recognize participating facilities and to create a system of sustained evidence-based change. Hospitals that receive the designation are known for consistent, thoughtful healthcare improvement work.

The Birth Ready Designation also celebrates improved perinatal outcomes and safe, equitable and dignified birth for all birthing persons.

Each designation level includes five areas of requirement: participation in collaborative learning; health disparity and patient partnership; policies and procedures; structures and education; and outcomes and process measures.

“We have been working for years with the LaPQC to implement evidence-based practices,” said Julie Fontenot, RNC-OB, CPPS, Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital Administrative Director. “We’ve addressed common issues surrounding maternal health and continually promote birthing options in the best interest of mother and child. We are proud to receive this designation and proud of our team for providing the best evidence-based medicine for families in our community.”

