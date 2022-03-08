Advertisement

VPSO searching for truck stolen at Rosepine High School

A 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup stolen from Rosepine High School.
A 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup stolen from Rosepine High School.(Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rosepine Police Department are seeking any information regarding the theft of a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup from Rosepine High School.

The truck bears Louisiana Plate #C811544 and was taken from the school over the weekend.

Anyone with information can call 337-238-1311.

**** STOLEN VEHICLE **** The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and the Rosepine Police Department are seeking information...

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept on Monday, March 7, 2022

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
police lights
Former La. fire chief charged with stealing $40k in dept. funds
David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Arthur James Berger, Stephon Magee, Kelton Johnson and John David Dorsey.
3 from Bogalusa, 1 from Pineville arrested in narcotics busts

Latest News

VPSO needs help identifying these individuals.
VPSO seeks help identifying trespassers
Hannah Barker trial delayed until June 6
FILE - Alexandria Fire Department truck.
Alexandria Fire Chief application deadline ends
Hanna Barker
Hannah Barker trial delayed until June 6