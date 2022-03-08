VPSO searching for truck stolen at Rosepine High School
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rosepine Police Department are seeking any information regarding the theft of a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup from Rosepine High School.
The truck bears Louisiana Plate #C811544 and was taken from the school over the weekend.
Anyone with information can call 337-238-1311.
