VPSO seeks help identifying trespassers

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying individuals who were trespassing on a hunting lease on Lake Vernon Road.

The photos included here are photographs obtained of the subjects from a game camera on the lease.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Ethan Crockett at 337-238-1311.

