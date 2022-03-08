Advertisement

VPSO seeks help identifying trespassers

VPSO needs help identifying these individuals.
VPSO needs help identifying these individuals.(Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying individuals who were trespassing on a hunting lease on Lake Vernon Road.

The photos included here are photographs obtained of the subjects from a game camera on the lease.

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept on Monday, March 7, 2022

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Ethan Crockett at 337-238-1311.

