Weather again postpones Demon-Warhawk matchup

The following was released to us by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Mother Nature remains unbeaten when it comes to Northwestern State and ULM baseball.

For the third time this season, the Demons and Warhawks have seen a mid-week game postponed because of weather. Steady rain and player safety concerns forced the postponement of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. start in Monroe.

The Demons and Warhawks now will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Monroe. The second of the home-and-home series will take place May 10 in Natchitoches.

NSU and ULM were supposed to play in Natchitoches on Feb. 22 before that game was postponed until Feb. 23 because of weather. Another rainout moved the game to March 9 before Tuesday’s postponement pushed the meeting back to its new May date.

