Alexandria police seeking help solving apartment thefts
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with thefts at apartment complexes in the Alexandria-Pineville area.
The individuals pictured are suspected of breaking into payment drop boxes at multiple apartment complexes on Monday, March 7, 2022:
If you know these individuals or have any information that can help with the case, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.
