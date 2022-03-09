Alexandria police seeking help solving apartment thefts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with thefts at apartment complexes in the Alexandria-Pineville area.

The individuals pictured are suspected of breaking into payment drop boxes at multiple apartment complexes on Monday, March 7, 2022:

(Source: Alexandria Police Department)

(Source: Alexandria Police Department)

(Source: Alexandria Police Department)

If you know these individuals or have any information that can help with the case, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

