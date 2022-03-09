Anacoco falls in heart breaker against Zwolle in semifinal round

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Anacoco Indians fell one game short of the state championship game after losing to Zwolle 38-36.

The Indians had a double-digit lead but watched that fall away the more their star players got into foul trouble.

The game came down to free throws and they only hit 42 percent of them, going 6 for 14 in the game.

Anacoco trailed once throughout the game and it came after a turnover, turning into points in the final seconds of the game.

Dustin Welch finished the game with a team-high 16 points and he did all he could, shooting 50 percent from the field.

They will look towards the future motivated to get back to a title game with the entire roster coming back for next year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.