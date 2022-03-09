Advertisement

Anacoco falls in heart breaker against Zwolle in semifinal round

Domangue has the highlights from the high school basketball matchup between Anacoco and Zwolle.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Anacoco Indians fell one game short of the state championship game after losing to Zwolle 38-36.

The Indians had a double-digit lead but watched that fall away the more their star players got into foul trouble.

The game came down to free throws and they only hit 42 percent of them, going 6 for 14 in the game.

Anacoco trailed once throughout the game and it came after a turnover, turning into points in the final seconds of the game.

Dustin Welch finished the game with a team-high 16 points and he did all he could, shooting 50 percent from the field.

They will look towards the future motivated to get back to a title game with the entire roster coming back for next year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Kyle Rabalais
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Pineville burglary
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Boyce, Louisiana
Audit report showed 10 findings in Town of Boyce; summary blames ‘dysfunctional nature of accounting practices’

Latest News

High School Hoops: Anacoco vs Zwolle
High School Hoops: Calvin vs Simpson
Calvin beats the reigning champ Simpson Broncos to get the state championship on March 8, 2022.
Calvin Cougars will play in 1st state title game since 1939
Weather again postpones Demon-Warhawk matchup