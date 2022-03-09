Advertisement

APD seeking suspect wanted for stalking, possible connections to shootings

Tyrone Porter
Tyrone Porter(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is wanted in connection with stalking and possible shooting incidents.

The Alexandria Police Department is on the lookout for Tyrone Porter, 23, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of his location, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.

