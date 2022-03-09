APD seeking suspect wanted for stalking, possible connections to shootings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is wanted in connection with stalking and possible shooting incidents.

The Alexandria Police Department is on the lookout for Tyrone Porter, 23, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of his location, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.

