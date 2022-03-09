Avoyelles Parish Police Jury adding two taxes to November ballot for solid waste management program

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury is looking ahead to the November 2022 election, hoping to pass two measures to maintain the parish’s solid waste management program, which takes care of trash for residential areas and small businesses.

The police jury says the current 3/4 cent sales tax and the increase in contract renewal due to the rising cost of living has made the additional taxes a necessity in order to keep the program going.

“The jury has really pinched pennies for the last 25 years and kept the costs down as much as they could,” said Kevin Bordelon, the Avoyelles Parish civil works director. “But, as with everything, inflation just keeps rising up.”

The police jury wants to add a 1/4 cent sales tax and 7 mill property tax to the ballot in November. If it passes, those taxes would combine with the current tax to generate $4,200,000 per year for the program.

Under the old contract, which ended at the end of 2022, the pickup service cost taxpayers $2,275,000, payed for by the current 3/4 cent sales tax, which generates $2,400,000 per year.

Under the new contract, the projected cost is $3,386,000.

Contract costs do not include other elements of the program, like dumpsters, collection of white goods, disaster relief, fuel, insurance and employee pay.

“I tell people all the time, ‘Hey, this trucker cleaning up your road today, you just spent $3,000,’” said Bordelon. “That’s what it costs me to clean all this trash up on the side of the road. That’s $3,000 that could’ve been spent somewhere else.”

Applying the proposed taxes, this is how the 7 mill property tax would impact property tax rates:

Property Value Increase Per Year $200,000 home + $88 $300,000 home + $158 $200,000 commercial business + $210

The addition of 1/4 cent sales tax would cap the allowable sales tax for the parish at 10 cents. Putting it into perspective, the additional tax would mean essentially adding $1 to a $400 bill.

Combined, the three taxes would generate $4,200,000 to go towards the program. Total, the program expenditures for 2023 add up to $4,161,000.

Over the last few years, the police jury has had to find a way to offset a $400,000 deficit every year, but adding the additional taxes would put them $39,000 in the black.

If the new taxes are not passed, the police jury will have to do away with the program.

“We do have a liter problem at this point already,” said Kirby Roy, the police jury president. “You can put it on steroids because it would grow tremendously.”

Instead, residents would have to rely on a private service for waste management. Private services cost an average of $40 per month, or $480 per year, which Roy said would be a burden on taxpayers.

“I can see a lot of people who just don’t have the funds to pay that $35, $38 a month, every month,” said Bordelon. “You know, if they have the option to pay that or their light bill, they’re going to pay their light bill, and they’re going to take their trash and just throw it wherever.”

