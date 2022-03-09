Calvin Cougars will play in 1st state title game since 1939

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Calvin Cougars have beat the reigning state champion Simpson Broncos 57-42 in the semi-final round in Lake Charles. They will now advance to their first state title game since 1939.

The Broncos jumped to an early 10-5 lead in the first, but the momentum changed after the Cougars went on a 15-9 run to end the half.

The third quarter ended with both teams knotted up at 39 but the number one seeded Cougars outscored Simpson 22-7 in the fourth.

Joseph Adams had a team-high 25 points going 11 for 17 from the field.

The defense showed up allowing the Broncos to shoot 36 percent for the game.

The next stop for the Cougars is their first-ever state championship game in Class C. They will play Gibson-Coleman on March 11. The tip-off is at 4 p.m.

