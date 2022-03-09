Advertisement

Central Louisiana residents fed up with sky-high gas prices

Residents in Central Louisiana are fed up with the high gas prices, where the average price of gas is nearly $4 a gallon.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - When Russia invaded Ukraine back on Feb. 14, the average price of gas in the United States was $3.52. Now just 14 days later, the average price of gas in the U.S. has increased nearly 18% to a record $4.25 per gallon.

On Tuesday, March 9, 2022, President Biden announced a ban on Russian energy that is expected to push gas prices even higher.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil gas and energy,” said President Biden. “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

Now, some U.S. lawmakers are calling for an immediate increase in domestic oil production to try and help ease Americans’ pocketbooks.

“We need an Operation Warp Speed of domestic production of energy,” said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy. “A streamlined approval process to permit and approved energy production and carbon sequestration projects here in the United States, here in Louisiana.”

Residents in Central Louisiana are fed up with the high gas prices, where the average price of gas is nearly $4 a gallon.

“I would like to see them go down because I put $30 worth of gas in this car and it should be full but it’s not, it’s not even close to half a tank,” said a local woman putting gas in her vehicle.

Although measures are being taken to reduce gas prices in the U.S., economists said these high prices are likely to stay for the foreseeable future.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas 2 You is a direct-to-consumer gas delivery service.
‘Gas 2 You’ opens in Central Louisiana
Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr.
RADE investigation leads to narcotics, weapons seizure
Tyrone Porter
APD seeking suspect wanted for stalking, possible connections to shootings
Incarceration rates demographics in Louisiana

Latest News

Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area
I-10 E closed near Opelousas St. following 18-wheeler wreck
I-10 E closed near Opelousas St. following 18-wheeler wreck
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
casino
ACDS Casino Night