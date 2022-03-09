Central Louisiana residents fed up with sky-high gas prices

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - When Russia invaded Ukraine back on Feb. 14, the average price of gas in the United States was $3.52. Now just 14 days later, the average price of gas in the U.S. has increased nearly 18% to a record $4.25 per gallon.

On Tuesday, March 9, 2022, President Biden announced a ban on Russian energy that is expected to push gas prices even higher.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil gas and energy,” said President Biden. “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

Now, some U.S. lawmakers are calling for an immediate increase in domestic oil production to try and help ease Americans’ pocketbooks.

“We need an Operation Warp Speed of domestic production of energy,” said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy. “A streamlined approval process to permit and approved energy production and carbon sequestration projects here in the United States, here in Louisiana.”

Residents in Central Louisiana are fed up with the high gas prices, where the average price of gas is nearly $4 a gallon.

“I would like to see them go down because I put $30 worth of gas in this car and it should be full but it’s not, it’s not even close to half a tank,” said a local woman putting gas in her vehicle.

Although measures are being taken to reduce gas prices in the U.S., economists said these high prices are likely to stay for the foreseeable future.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.