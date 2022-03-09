La. Office of Community Development seeking public input on $600 million disaster relief action plan

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Representatives from the Louisiana Office of Community Development (LOCD) held a public meeting on March 9, 2022, at Alexandria City Hall, looking for input on their action plan for spending $600 million in federal disaster relief for Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“We want to hear from citizens, local governments, non-profits, you name it,” said Pat Forbes, LOCD executive director. “What are the big needs that you have to make sure we have a full recovery in the region?”

The Central Louisiana parishes of Grant, Vernon, Rapides and Natchitoches are all included as state-identified disaster areas, which means they all qualify for a certain level of funds. However, only Rapides and Vernon Parish have been named ‘most impacted and distressed areas’ areas, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

For that reason, at least 80% of funding must be spent in the HUD-designated areas.

The action plan is largely focused on homeowner assistance and rental housing programs.

According to LOCD, 40,388 housing units were damaged by 2020 storms, 3,899 of which were doubly impacted by both Hurricane Laura and Delta. There were also more renters impacted than homeowners.

To qualify for the Homeowner Assistance Program, HUD must have classified a home’s damages as major or severe. So, lower assessed homes would need to be filed under an appeal with FEMA in order to qualify for the state’s program.

“If you can get FEMA to increase your damage assessment to major or severe, then you can be eligible for our program, and we can help you get your home rebuilt if you haven’t been able to do that so far,” said Forbes.

The Homeowner Assistance Program is set to launch by Summer 2022.

The program also allocates $5 million for small businesses and more than $270 million for funding match programs, which would help small, local governments afford bigger projects they would typically not be able to match funds for.

Though the point of the meeting was to garner public input, no members of the public showed up. Forbes emphasized public input as a vital piece to recovery efforts.

“We have a lot of experience at doing this,” said Forbes. “We do the best we can to put forth a proposed action plan for spending the money, but we’re not the experts in what your recovery looks like.”

