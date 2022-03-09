Advertisement

Largest infrastructure investment passes in Pineville

The Pineville City Council approves the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history...
The Pineville City Council approves the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history on March 8, 2022.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Pineville City Council approved the largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history.

In total, $27.7 million will be spent to address some of the biggest infrastructure needs in the city. The projects include repairing aging roads in Pineville and also improving the sewer systems in flood-prone areas. The money will also be used on the water systems to make sure that they stay running in times of natural disasters.

Below is a chart of where all the money is coming from and what it will be spent on in the city:

(KALB)

Mayor Clarence Fields said while the money won’t be able to fix every need in the city, it’s an investment that will improve the quality of life for the residents.

“It gives us the opportunity to address some of the infrastructure issues that every other community has to address also,” said Mayor Fields. “We prioritized some things relative to enhancing our water system like putting emergency generators on our water wells so when we lose power, we won’t lose our water system.”

Mayor Fields said while there isn’t a timeframe for when all of the projects will be complete, he said several of the infrastructure needs will be able to be addressed immediately.

