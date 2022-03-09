Montgomery man killed in Winn Parish crash

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Montgomery man was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Winn Parish.

Louisiana State Police said on March 8, Torian Thomas, 30, was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima on U.S. Hwy 71, south of Maurice, when he crossed the centerlines into the southbound lane and hit a southbound 2000 Toyota Tundra head-on.

Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt. He sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota Tundra, who were both wearing seatbelts, sustained minor/moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

