NASA donates $25K to Sci-Port for aeronautics education

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - NASA has donated a $25,000 grant to Sci-Port Discovery Center in order to create aeronautics education for students in grades 4-12.

Sci-Port was chosen out of a diverse group of museums, science centers, library systems and other informal education organizations throughout the U.S.

The goal is to increase awareness in aeronautics, particularly among minority students and those from low- to moderate-income families.

The program will take a hands-on approach with Museum in a Box kits, Sci-Port exhibits, IMAX films and planetarium and observatory demonstrations.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a recipient of this grant opportunity. We have spent the past three years building a strong relationship with NASA and have partnered with them to bring CineSpace films, an interactive panel discussion with NASA experts and the Chandra exhibit to Sci-Port visitors,” said Dianne Clark, executive director of Sci-Port.

“With the recent selection of Sci-Port Discovery Center to serve as the site of the North Louisiana STEM Innovation Center, we are in the perfect position to align with NASA’s mission to bring space exploration to traditionally underserved areas through STEM-based programming.”

NASA also has the goal of broadening student participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

“NASA has bold, long-term goals, so it’s critically important that we reach students where they are and create opportunities for them to experience those feelings of discovery and confidence that STEM engagement is really about,” said Mike Kincaid, NASA’s associate administrator for STEM engagement.

“The Community Anchor Awards will help us reach a diverse audience while sharing and supporting NASA’s missions and future plans.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.