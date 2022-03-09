Sewer station near Alexandria Senior High fails

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A sewer station on Warren Road near Alexandria Senior High School failed on March 9, 2022.

City crews are working to address the issue and expect a temporary repair in place by sometime this evening.

(Source: City of Alexandria)

Homes in the area, as well as ASH, might experience an interruption in sewer service in the meantime. Crews worked to relieve pressure on the line to prevent backups into homes and businesses.

We are waiting for an update from the City of Alexandria on the situation and will inform you when we know more.

