Toledo Bend drowning victim remembered

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - High winds and rough waves are blamed for Saturday’s tragedy at Toledo Bend. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Alfred Jackson was one of two men who had been boating together when their boat capsized.

His wife said he was an avid fisherman, and on that day, he was heading to a fishing tournament with his best friend of more than 30 years.

“It’s hard to cope with,” Ginger Jackson said. “I just wish he wouldn’t have went fishing at all. But he loved to fish.”

Video footage shows an hours-long rescue effort. Authorities said the survivor was found holding onto a stump after high winds and waves may have been a factor in the men’s boat sinking.

A day on the water for Alfred Jackson turned into a tragedy and the day his wife, Ginger Jackson, said she lost her best friend.

“I was getting calls, ‘how’s Alfred doing? ‘Well, he went fishing, he’s okay, did something happen?’,” Jackson said. “Until my brother called me and asked me if he went fishing, and I had been trying to call him for three hours. That’s how I knew something was wrong.”

Jackson relieves the excruciatingly long hours, saying her frustration lies on the time it took to be notified of her husband’s death and the more than two hours it took to pull the men from the water.

“I just think that they should have their safety first, in an event like this, a fishing tournament,” Jackson said. “They should already have people there in case something happens. It shouldn’t have taken them two and a half hours to get to them with a helicopter.”

But, Jackson said her husband passed away doing what he loved most.

“Everybody loved him,” Jackson said. “He went out of his way to help people. He loved to fish so he passed away doing what he loved to do best.”

It’s something his daughter said she will hold onto in memory of her father.

“He was a positive person, he was always positive person,” Alaysha Jackson said. “It’s just a tragedy, for everyone, but God only takes the good.”

