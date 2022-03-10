Baker finishes career as one of the all-time greats at LCU

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s Kae’ron Baker will go down as one of the best athletes to ever come from the school.

The graduate senior ended his career in Pineville will 1,985 career points, which is good enough for second all-time in school history. Baker finished just 43 points short of the school’s leading scorer, Ryan Vines.

After playing on three levels of competition during his college career, Baker balled out in his first season in the NAIA in his final year at LCU. Baker led the entire country in scoring averaging 24.6 points per game.

The Red River Athletic Conference awarded Baker with the Conference Player of the Year award after his stellar performance.

On senior night, LCU honored Baker by retiring his #5 jersey. Baker’s jersey is the first to be retired in school history.

He plans on playing professional basketball overseas once his time at LCU comes to a close.

