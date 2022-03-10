Crime Stoppers: APD trying to solve Nov. 2021 homicide on Futrell Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a homicide from Nov. 2021 that happened in the 4600 block of Futrell Street.

Police said they received a call around midnight on Nov. 24, 2021, that a red Toyota sedan had gone off the road and was up against a tree.

“Upon APD’s arrival, the officer got out and checked the vehicle and was looking around it, but didn’t see anything,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department. “So, he went back to his car.”

But, when the officer got to his car, he noticed a shoe in the middle of the road.

“He got out and was checking it out and that’s when he saw the body on the other side of Futrell Street,” said Lt. Windham.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Kevin Hammond, Jr. of Pineville. He had been shot multiple times.

“We know that the victim drove his car down there and when he got to that location, was shot numerous times,” said Lt. Windham. “Apparently, from what it looked like, crashed into one side of the road, got out, made it across the road before he collapsed from his gunshot wounds.”

Police haven’t gotten far in solving the case, but they did share an important detail.

“We have figured out that somebody was with him,” said Lt. Windham. “That’s the person we’re trying to find out, who that person was who had rode to that location with him.”

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr., you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

