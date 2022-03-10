Disney drop first teaser for upcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

(KALB) - Disney has dropped the first official teaser trailer for its upcoming Star Wars spinoff series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.”

The series will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on May 25.

