LCU students win several awards at iNRB competition in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Led by a first-place finish in the 24-Hour Audio Challenge, Louisiana Christian University Convergence Media students placed in several competitions at the 2022 National Religious Broadcasters Convention happening this week in Nashville.

LCU students competed in NRB’s Intercollegiate division (iNRB), with the team of Terrell Phillips and Dustin Morace earning first place with their audio production of “Faith at a Funeral,” which they composed over a 24-hour period on-site.

“Louisiana Christian students have traditionally done very well competing against other Christian colleges at NRB,” said LCU President Rick Brewer. “As we continue to prepare graduates for the workforce, media is one area where we believe our students can have a profound impact. Just by competing, our students are getting the chance to measure themselves against other students and experience tremendous growth through the process.”

Several other LCU students placed in the annual iNRB Student Production Awards, including:

Radio News/Sports Production - (1st Place) Kylei Cornelison for “Married Life at LCU.”

TV Live Multi-Camera Non-Studio Production - (1st Place) Faith Yurrow and Caleb Turner for “Christ, Church and Culture (C3).”

Radio News/Sports Production - (2nd Place) Brandon Brown, Malik Cooper, Lexi Rachel and Joel Thompson for “Tuesday Sports Talk.”

TV PSA/Commercial/Promo - (2nd Place) Aaron Quartemont, Victoria Watson and Brandon Brown for “The Wildcat Minute.

TV Newscast/Sportscast - (2nd Place) Aaron Quartemont and Alena Noakes for “The Wildcat Chat.”

“I’m very proud of our students,” said Jeff Young, assistant professor of convergence media at LCU. “They came here with the mindset to compete, and they did. When our students come to NRB, their eyes are open to an international broadcast community. They get to rub shoulders with national figures, and it gives them the opportunity to cast a greater vision.”

The National Religious Broadcasters Christian Media Convention is the world’s largest gathering of Christian communicators and ministry professionals. NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers.

