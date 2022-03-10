RADE investigation leads to narcotics, weapons seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from New Iberia has been arrested in an investigation conducted by RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE).

RADE said Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr., 56, has been charged with flight from an officer, resisting arrest, possession with intent to distribute CDS II-Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute CDS II-Methamphetamine, possession of CDS 1 2-28 grams, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and a parole violation.

RADE’s investigation began on March 7, 2022, when they received several complaints from citizens. After Lavalais, Jr. was identified as a suspect, authorities said they attempted a traffic stop. However, this led to a car chase, ending with a foot chase on Fifth Street in Alexandria. After the brief chase on foot, RPSO said its deputies were able to successfully take Lavalais, Jr. into custody.

Following the arrest, RADE said they searched Lavalais, Jr.’s vehicle and his home in Alexandria. In total, they said they seized approximately five and a half ounces of suspected fentanyl and approximately eight and a half ounces of suspected methamphetamine, along with some firearms.

Lavalais, Jr. was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $350,500 bond as well as parole violations.

This investigation is still ongoing.

