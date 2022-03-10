Rosepine High School receives threatening phone call

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine High School received a threatening telephone call on March 10, 2022, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

VPSO said the school’s assistant principal received the call around noon time. VPSO, alongside the Rosepine Police Department, investigated the call, which came from a blocked number.

A full search of the student body, classrooms, lockers, and all of the school’s buildings was conducted and no weapons were located. At this time, the threat is deemed unfounded.

The incident is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.