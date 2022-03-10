Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area
Gas 2 You is a direct-to-consumer gas delivery service.
‘Gas 2 You’ opens in Central Louisiana
Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he favors bringing in outside management and...
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
U.S. Ambassador to the UN knocks down Russian narrative that Ukraine has a biological weapons...
U.S. Ambassador down plays Russia's claim of bio labs in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian teachers are going above and beyond to keep a routine for their their students...
Ukrainian teachers use distant learning as war worsens
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Crossing Trump: 2 S.C. Republicans take different approaches
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities