Early voting begins March 12 for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election

(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
The following was released by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters that early voting for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election begins Saturday, March 12, and continues through Saturday, March 19 (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with a picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

