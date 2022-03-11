Former Louisiana State Police heads expected to testify on Ronald Greene case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene has called former heads of Louisiana State Police to testify.

Former Louisiana State Police superintendents Mike Edmonson and Kevin Reeves are scheduled to speak at the committee’s second meeting Tuesday, March 15. Reeves was superintendent during the 2019 death of Ronald Greene.

Officials said he refused to pull over for a traffic stop and led troopers on a chase across northern Louisiana. That chase ended when Greene’s vehicle crashed into a tree, documents state.

Greene’s family claimed they were told he died as a result of the crash, but Louisiana State Police leaders claim they never said that. Investigations revealed Greene survived the crash and became unresponsive after a struggle with law enforcement.

The committee was formed in response to allegations that law enforcement attempted to cover up certain facts about the death.

James LeBlanc, Secretary of Louisiana’s Department of Public Safety and Corrections has also been called.

This is the committee’s second meeting. Read more about their first in the link below.

