Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A juvenile has been hospitalized and another is wanted following a shooting incident in the Wardville community on March 11, 2022.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received word about the shooting in the area of Bayou Maria Road and Dupree Street around 4:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found one juvenile with a gunshot in his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital where his condition is labeled as stable.

RPSO said the shooting spawned from a fight between two juveniles that lead to one of them pulling out a 9mm handgun and shooting the other.

The suspect is still at large at this time. If anyone has information about this, call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

