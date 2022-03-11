Advertisement

LSP decides on third party to review departmental practices

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police announced on Friday, March 11, that it will collaborate with The Bowman Group to conduct an independent external review and assessment of departmental practices.

LSP said the assessment will focus on policies, procedures, practices, culture, and training.

Officials said the consulting services will be conducted through May of 2023 at a cost of nearly $1.5 million divided between the 2022 and 2023 fiscal year.

“Since accepting the position of Louisiana State Police Superintendent, I have vowed to regain the trust of our citizens, our law enforcement partners, our political leaders, and the men and women of our agency,” said Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police. “Through this collaboration, we continue our commitment to the reform process as we work to build trust within our communities.”

The consulting team will deliver a detailed law enforcement organizational assessment to cover key operational and organizational areas to include:

  • Community Policing/Engagement and Civilian Complaints
  • Assessment of Agency’s Use of Force Policies, Procedures, and Protocols
  • Crisis Intervention (De-Escalation)
  • Fair and Impartial Policing Practices (Stops, Searches, Arrests)
  • Organizational Culture, Leadership, and Professional Development
  • Recruitment, Hiring, Promotion, and Retention
  • Officer Wellness and Employee Assistance and Early Intervention Systems
  • Training and Academy Operations
  • Technology, Data Collection, and Resources

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area
Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Gas 2 You is a direct-to-consumer gas delivery service.
‘Gas 2 You’ opens in Central Louisiana
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges

Latest News

Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor
Lorenzo Davis Sr.
Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor
Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges
Fifth graders at Cherokee try the world's stinkiest cheese