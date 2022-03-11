LSP decides on third party to review departmental practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police announced on Friday, March 11, that it will collaborate with The Bowman Group to conduct an independent external review and assessment of departmental practices.

LSP said the assessment will focus on policies, procedures, practices, culture, and training.

Officials said the consulting services will be conducted through May of 2023 at a cost of nearly $1.5 million divided between the 2022 and 2023 fiscal year.

“Since accepting the position of Louisiana State Police Superintendent, I have vowed to regain the trust of our citizens, our law enforcement partners, our political leaders, and the men and women of our agency,” said Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police. “Through this collaboration, we continue our commitment to the reform process as we work to build trust within our communities.”

The consulting team will deliver a detailed law enforcement organizational assessment to cover key operational and organizational areas to include:

Community Policing/Engagement and Civilian Complaints

Assessment of Agency’s Use of Force Policies, Procedures, and Protocols

Crisis Intervention (De-Escalation)

Fair and Impartial Policing Practices (Stops, Searches, Arrests)

Organizational Culture, Leadership, and Professional Development

Recruitment, Hiring, Promotion, and Retention

Officer Wellness and Employee Assistance and Early Intervention Systems

Training and Academy Operations

Technology, Data Collection, and Resources

