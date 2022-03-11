Pineville’s Main Street Truck Park ready for warm weather and fun

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Main Street Truck Park in Pineville has made some big additions in the last few months to get ready for the warm weather.

What started as a small farmer’s market and a few food trucks, has grown into the perfect grub hub complete with five food trucks, a locally sourced produce stand and family fun entertainment in downtown Pineville.

“We’ve got lots of games out here. We want to see families out here to come and play,” said Tyler Crochet, owner of the Pineville Farm Stand and Truly Cajun Market. “We have a kids’ park, we have a volleyball net, tetherball, cornhole, slides and lots of games.”

Amanda Kowatz, the manager at the Main Street Truck Park, said employees have worked through the COVID pandemic to build the park back better than ever, and the employees there are ready for a big summer.

“This past spring and summer is when it started coming back up with the Farm Stand and Truly Cajun and we got the Perian Express, the Penne Express and then Jesse’s Java came,” said Kowatz. “So we’re just waiting for the good weather and people to come out.”

With the truck park stocked up and ready to roll, they’ve made sure to thank the Central Louisiana community for the support along the way.

“The team and the community of Pineville have been extremely supportive and we expect only to grow,” said Crochet. “More food trucks, more events more options, more things going on in downtown Pineville. We only expect downtown Pineville and the Main Street Truck Park to grow.”

The Main Street Truck Park is located on Main Street in Pineville and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can visit the Main Street Truck Park Facebook page by CLICKING HERE.

