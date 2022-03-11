What to expect from Central Louisiana legislators in 2022 Regular Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The 2022 Regular Legislative Session is set to convene at noon on Monday, March 14, and lawmakers are looking to take up more than 1,200 filed bills.

News Channel 5 will be watching a number of bills filed by Central Louisiana legislators.

Below is an outline of the bills we will be watching closely as they make their way through the legislature:

CIVIL/INTERDICTION: HB146 - Pertains to consent regarding medical procedures like abortion and sterilization. Filed by District 30 Rep. Chuck Owen.

EDUCATION: HB75 - Pertains to posting instructional materials used in the classroom online. Filed by District 25 Rep. Lance Harris. HB369 - Pertains to posting a parent’s rights to accessing classroom materials online. Applies to public and charter schools. Filed by Harris. HB454 - Relative to instructional material for conflict resolution and character development in the classroom. Filed by District 26 Rep. Ed Larvadain. HB185 - Pertains to free speech on college campuses. Filed by Owen.

ELECTIONS/VOTING: SB226 - Constitutional amendment to allow the attorney general to intervene in criminal action concerning a felony election offense. Filed by District 28 Sen. Heather Cloud. HB552 - Pertains to ID for voter registration. Filed by District 27 Rep. Mike Johnson.

FUNDS/FUNDING: HB100 - Relative to remitting gaming funds to the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury. Filed by District 28 Rep. Daryl Deshotel.

HEALTH/CHILDREN: HB570 - Prohibits certain medical procedures to alter the sex of a minor child (SAFE Act). Filed by District 22 Rep. Gabe Firment.

INSURANCE: SB117 - Pertains to coverage for the temporary use of a motor vehicle not owned by the insured. Filed by District 29 Sen. Jay Luneau.

JUVENILE JUSTICE: SB323 - Relative to juveniles in the criminal justice system. Filed by Cloud.

LOCAL/POLICE: HB375 - Police chief of a village must reside in the village they serve. Filed by Deshotel.

SUPPLEMENTAL PAY: HB74 - Relative to supplemental pay for Tunica-Biloxi tribal members. Filed by Deshotel.

UNEMPLOYMENT COMP: HB657 - Relative to unemployment compensation and maximum benefits. Filed by Deshotel.

WEAPONS: SB287 - Provides for lifetime conceal carry permits and a decrease in the permit fee. Filed by District 31 Sen. Louie Bernard.



With Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of the congressional district map drawn during the Special Session, there is also a strong possibility Republican legislators may try for a veto override session.

Though District 1 Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s congressional map (SB5) passed with a decent majority vote in both chambers, it was not enough to have a two-thirds vote necessary to override the Edwards’ veto.

If it happens, the veto session will likely run parallel to the regular session.

Session convenes in both chambers Monday, March 14, 2022, at noon. The governor will deliver his State of the State address at 1 p.m. in the House Chambers Monday, as well.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.