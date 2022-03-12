Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE) on numerous drug charges.

Jamal M. Burgess, 45, is listed as being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RADE said this resulted from a narcotics investigation into the street sales of cocaine and fentanyl in the Houston Street area of Alexandria. After several complaints from citizens and an investigation, they pinned Burgess as a suspect. His home was searched, and RPSO said they located suspected meth, marijuana, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales.

Burgess was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was later released on a $38,500 bond.

RADE anticipates more arrests to be made in this case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.