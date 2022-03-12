Calvin Cougars fall in state championship against Gibsland-Coleman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Calvin Cougars lost in the final seconds of their State Championship game against Gibsland-Coleman, 57-55.

Calvin got off to a hot start, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-9 in the first quarter, and Joseph Adams scored 13 of his 18 points in the quarter.

In the second, the Cougars cooled down after Gibsland went on an eight-to-nothing run and outscored them 19-14, but Calvin still held a 33-28 lead at the half.

In the third, the defense for the Bulldogs stepped up huge, and it helped create points off of turnovers.

It came down to big shots, and the Bulldogs shot 53 percent from the floor and got better looks at the basket than the Cougars.

Calvin looks to carry this momentum into next year, hoping that next time they will be the ones hoisting the State Championship trophy.

Following the loss tonight, Calvin Coach David Huckaby thanked all those that came to support them: pic.twitter.com/1BRaPSka5v — KALB Sports (@KALBSports) March 12, 2022

Calvin Coach David Huckaby shares his feelings on the future of the team's seniors: pic.twitter.com/JpdmPtoZPn — KALB Sports (@KALBSports) March 12, 2022

