Advertisement

Calvin Cougars fall in state championship against Gibsland-Coleman

Domangue has the highlights from the high school basketball matchup between Calvin and Gibsland-Coleman.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Calvin Cougars lost in the final seconds of their State Championship game against Gibsland-Coleman, 57-55.

Calvin got off to a hot start, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-9 in the first quarter, and Joseph Adams scored 13 of his 18 points in the quarter.

In the second, the Cougars cooled down after Gibsland went on an eight-to-nothing run and outscored them 19-14, but Calvin still held a 33-28 lead at the half.

In the third, the defense for the Bulldogs stepped up huge, and it helped create points off of turnovers.

It came down to big shots, and the Bulldogs shot 53 percent from the floor and got better looks at the basket than the Cougars.

Calvin looks to carry this momentum into next year, hoping that next time they will be the ones hoisting the State Championship trophy.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area
Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Gas 2 You is a direct-to-consumer gas delivery service.
‘Gas 2 You’ opens in Central Louisiana
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges

Latest News

College Hoops: LSUA vs USAO
High School Hoops: Calvin vs Gibsland-Coleman
LSUA has its season come to an end at the hands of USAO in the first round of the NAIA...
LSUA falls in first round of NAIA Tournament for second straight season
The Lakeview Gators facing off against the Amite Warriors in Lake Charles, La. on March 10, 2022.
Lakeview falls short in semifinal round, losing to Amite 73-69